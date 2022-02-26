 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylor - $178,999

New Construction on existing slab. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout with ceramic tile floors in the bathrooms. Open floor plan. Decorative ceramic tile around both bath tubs/shower combos. Island in the kitchen. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. All new appliances/new home. Chain link fence on three sides.

