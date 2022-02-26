New Construction on existing slab. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout with ceramic tile floors in the bathrooms. Open floor plan. Decorative ceramic tile around both bath tubs/shower combos. Island in the kitchen. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. All new appliances/new home. Chain link fence on three sides.
3 Bedroom Home in Taylor - $178,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The singer caught the attention of many after delivering a stunning audition last year on "America's Got Talent," performing an original song called "It's OK."
- Updated
Mardi Gras parading in Dothan is still in its infancy, but those involved are having a blast watching it grow.
- Updated
A Dothan man alleging he has been bullied by Dothan law enforcement and city leaders for more than 26 years has filed a federal lawsuit agains…
- Updated
MONTGOMERY --- Call Houston Academy’s basketball team the Cardiac Raiders.
- Updated
A prosecutor running for Henry/Houston County district attorney is challenging the incumbent over his low conviction rate.
George Staley was just 23 years old when he went to work for the city of Marianna. He’s now 65 and will retire this Friday, Feb. 25.
- Updated
Prior to the fall of 2020, Jordan Killings was strictly a basketball player.
- Updated
MidSouth Paving started Monday laying the final wearing surface on Ross Clark Circle and U.S. Highway 84.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
- Updated
Tucker Jackson struck out 16 in throwing a seven-inning one-hitter during a 5-0 win by Houston Academy over Andalusia on Thursday in a Hits fo…