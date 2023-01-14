 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Taylor - $299,500

As you enter the foyer, you will step on REAL Hardwood Floors that lead you through an archway to an open Family Room and Kitchen area. This custom home has crown molding and trim work in every room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the solid wood cabinets are accentuated with granite countertops and a tile backsplash. A seperate Dining area has a beautiful view of the backyard and tree line. The laundry room has built-in cabinets for more storage. This split floorplan offers a quiet retreat into the Master Bedroom with a spacious Walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom features a Ceramic Tile Shower, Garden Tub, and Linen Closet. Step outside on the back porch to enjoy this peaceful 1 acre lot

