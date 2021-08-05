3 Bedroom Home in Webb - $112,000

Looking for a quiet and secluded place to call home? This wonderful property has that and more! Sitting on 1.25 Acres, this Like New 2016 Cavalier Single Wide Mobile Home is just waiting for you! Owner had a well installed in 2016 when the land was purchased. Mobile Home was bought new and placed on property. Since then the owner has built a Tiny House on the property that rents for $500.00 a month. Property also comes with a Large Detached Garage with Electricity. A Must See!