3 Bedroom Home in Webb - $120,000

Large, well-maintained 3 bed/2 bath home with half an acre in the beautiful countryside of Webb. Convenient to Webb, Columbia, the Chattahoochee River, Farley Nuclear Plant, ACOM, Southeast Health, and all of the eastside of Dothan, this home features appliances including a dishwasher, range/stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Open concept split-bedroom floorplan, charming front porch, a large covered deck with a fenced backyard and a covered carport in the rear of the home, and much more!