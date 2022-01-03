 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Webb - $120,000

3 Bedroom Home in Webb - $120,000

3 Bedroom Home in Webb - $120,000

Large, well-maintained 3 bed/2 bath home with half an acre in the beautiful countryside of Webb. Convenient to Webb, Columbia, the Chattahoochee River, Farley Nuclear Plant, ACOM, Southeast Health, and all of the eastside of Dothan, this home features appliances including a dishwasher, range/stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Open concept split-bedroom floorplan, charming front porch, a large covered deck with a fenced backyard and a covered carport in the rear of the home, and much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local lands role in boxing movie
Local

Local lands role in boxing movie

  • Updated

Jarrod Sims graduated from Cottondale High School in 2008 and moved from his native Jackson County in 2015 to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert