3 Bedroom Home in Webb - $185,000

Total UPDATE! This home is spacious, open & has almost an area lot! The Sparkling kitchen has stainless appliances. ALL stay. You have 3 bedrooms & 2 bath, views from grand room, dining and kitchen. Kitchen features plenty of space and a built-in bar seating. The Workshop in the back has a lean covering for boat and has electricity. There is a separate apartment or mother-in-law suite that is rented monthly, no lease. ($400 income). We have Added Vapor Barrier and Termite BD!! No pics of apt.