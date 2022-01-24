3 Bedroom Home in Webb - $185,000

Total UPDATE! This home is spacious, open & has almost area lot! Plus a Sparkling kitchen/stainless appliances. ALL stay. You have 3 bedrooms & 2 bath,(4bdrm & 3 bath is the Mother-in-law suite) views from living room, dining & kitchen. Kitchen features plenty of space & a built-in bar seating. Storage/workshop in the back has a lean-to covering for boat and has electricity. There is a separate apartment or mother-in-law suite that is a mth to mth rented($400 income).Has No entry to house .