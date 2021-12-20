4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $124,900

4bd/2ba mobile home in Ashford. Remodeled and ready to go. New porches front & back, flooring throughout, appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, garden tub, vanities, expresso butcher block counter tops and more. 27 ft long master bedroom with oversized walk-in closet. Quiet country setting on 2 acres. Private drive leads back to to this home and only 3 neighbors. Enjoy this quiet area with farm fields views from the front porch. Owner is a licensed Alabama Realtor.