 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $124,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $124,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $124,900

4bd/2ba mobile home in Ashford. Remodeled and ready to go. New porches front & back, flooring throughout, appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, garden tub, vanities, expresso butcher block counter tops and more. 27 ft long master bedroom with oversized walk-in closet. Quiet country setting on 2 acres. Private drive leads back to to this home and only 3 neighbors. Enjoy this quiet area with farm fields views from the front porch. Owner is a licensed Alabama Realtor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert