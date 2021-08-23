4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $139,900

Country feel while being conveniently located to Dothan! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a beautiful 2.88 acres has a lot to offer. It has 2 large covered porches, 24x24 carport with a concrete pad and walkway leading to the home, 32x36 pole barn, RV carport and a 20x20 metal carport. The roof was replaced in 2019 and the outside air unit in 2011.