 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $139,900

Country feel while being conveniently located to Dothan! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a beautiful 2.88 acres has a lot to offer. It has 2 large covered porches, 24x24 carport with a concrete pad and walkway leading to the home, 32x36 pole barn, RV carport and a 20x20 metal carport. The roof was replaced in 2019 and the outside air unit in 2011.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert