 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $169,900

Farm House with Land in the Country. 1374 Sq ft, 4 Bed, 2 Full Bath House. House sits on 8+-acres. Cowarts Creek runs through back of Land with Woods. Open area for the Horses/ Cows. Garden Area. Pecan Trees. Lots of Wildlife. County Water. Sale As Is.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert