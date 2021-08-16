4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $220,000

Spacious home on nice corner lot situated on approx., 1.5 acres featuring 4 large bedrooms 3 baths, formal dining, breakfast area, kitchen with bar area, den with fireplace, living room, sunroom and much more!! Large workshop w/half bath. Carport. Plenty of room to park your RV. Country living at its best!! Seller willing to consider $5000 flooring allowance with acceptable offer. Please call for appointment. Buyer/Buyer's agent to satisfy self as to any and all pertinent information.