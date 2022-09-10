 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $292,500

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME (S) IN ASHFORD ALABAMA. MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN ASHFORD, SCHOOLS, AND RESTAURANTS. SHORT COMMUTE TO MEDICAL SCHOOL, HOSPITALS, AND DOWNTOWN DOTHAN. BUILDER HAS THE RIGHT TO MAKE CHANGES TO PLANS/SPECS AT ANYTIME. AGENT AND BUYER TO SATISFY THESELVES ON ANY AND ALL INFORMATION PROVIDED.

