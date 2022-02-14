4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $299,900

Gorgeous Brick home nestled on 2.8 Ac. Open Floor Plan, Huge kit with keeping area and large breakfast area. Lots of windows to enjoy the serene outdoors, Hardwood floors, fireplace w/antique mantle. Large master suite w/2 walk in closets and sep shower and soaking tub, Hall bath is accessible also to BR 2. Bonus/4th BR has sep AC, Adorable detached building with covered patio for entertaining.