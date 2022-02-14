 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $299,900

Gorgeous Brick home nestled on 2.8 Ac. Open Floor Plan, Huge kit with keeping area and large breakfast area. Lots of windows to enjoy the serene outdoors, Hardwood floors, fireplace w/antique mantle. Large master suite w/2 walk in closets and sep shower and soaking tub, Hall bath is accessible also to BR 2. Bonus/4th BR has sep AC, Adorable detached building with covered patio for entertaining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert