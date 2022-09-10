NEW CONSTRUCTION IN ASHFORD - MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN AND RESTAURANTS. QUICK COMMUTE TO MEDICAL SCHOOL, HOSPITALS, AND DOTHAN. BUILDER HAS THE RIGHT TO MAKE CHANGES TO PLANS/SPECS AT ANYTIME. AGENT AND BUYER TO SATISFY THESELVES ON ANY AND ALL INFORMATION PROVIDED.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $302,500
