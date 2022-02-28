4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $325,000

Paradise place with Large Scenic stocked pond that meanders down on side of house and the back with cemented pilings on bridge over pond. Dock on one area. Pond stocked with Catfish and other kinds. Trees: Cypress, Mulberry Mayhaw, Figs Peaches Satsuma and more. A Pecan grove and much more. 7 miles from Hospital/RCC , Stainless Appliances, Lg, Pantry, laundry inside, Double Garage. Large Master suite with double vanities and large walkin closet. Lg. Shop with double roll up doors. Much more!