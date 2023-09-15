Beautiful family home with privacy! This amazing home features 4 BRs, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms (one off of the garage beside the pool), tile flooring in the kitchen with a large island, an office space, dining room, LARGE laundry room with plenty of cabinet space, 3 car garage, an additional 2 car detached garage/shop/storage, an AMAZING back porch, a beautiful pool, and a nice pond. The pool pump and liner are brandnew as of 2023. Home also has a metal roof (2017). a beautiful, winding stream that runs down in front and beside this property leaving a stunning view. The pond sits beside the house giving another relaxing option for the homeowner. Another bonus for this property is the huge 3 bay carolina carport sitting out back of the property. If you're looking for a relaxing and peaceful home with amazing features and a back patio/pool that is GORGEOUS and ready for family fun, this is the home for you and you're family. Don't miss out on this awesome home!!