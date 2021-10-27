 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $749,900

Immaculate, 6400 square foot custom built home is situated on eight fenced acres. Ashford address but its location on Lucy Grade places it less than two miles south of Eddins Road. Features include four bedrooms, 5 baths, gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, formal dining room, Australian cypress wood floors, grand room with stone fireplace, media room, sunroom and a bonus area. Outside offers an open breeze way, four car carport with storage area, oversized deck and a 40x50 workshop.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert