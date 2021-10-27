Immaculate, 6400 square foot custom built home is situated on eight fenced acres. Ashford address but its location on Lucy Grade places it less than two miles south of Eddins Road. Features include four bedrooms, 5 baths, gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, formal dining room, Australian cypress wood floors, grand room with stone fireplace, media room, sunroom and a bonus area. Outside offers an open breeze way, four car carport with storage area, oversized deck and a 40x50 workshop.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $749,900
