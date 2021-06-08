 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $198,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $198,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $198,000

HEADLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home sitting on approximately 2.5 acres near the Haleburg community just East of Headland and minutes from Columbia. Large spacious bedrooms, freshly painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Bonus room could be used as 4th bedroom or office space. Beautiful large lot with detached barn and lots of trees. Quiet country setting outside of Headland. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert