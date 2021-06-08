4 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $198,000

HEADLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home sitting on approximately 2.5 acres near the Haleburg community just East of Headland and minutes from Columbia. Large spacious bedrooms, freshly painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Bonus room could be used as 4th bedroom or office space. Beautiful large lot with detached barn and lots of trees. Quiet country setting outside of Headland. View More