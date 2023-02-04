This modern farmhouse situated on 20 acres of beautiful pastureland has it all!!! Open concept floor plan features four bedrooms & three full baths AND a dedicated office space. Kitchen features a raised breakfast bar, black stainless finished appliances, tons of counter and cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The master en suite is amazing-tons of space and a huge tiled shower featuring double shower heads, his and her walk-in closets and double vanities. Two guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill style bath and the fourth bedroom is spacious with a hall access bath. Exterior features a covered front porch, gutters, and extended concrete patio in rear, perfect for entertaining. Backyard has been set up for a kids paradise with a playset, pool, and plenty of room to roam. A large section of the backyard has also been field fenced with gate and animal shed ready for your goats, ponies or whatever else you'd like to bring! Twenty acres of workable pastureland provides additional income and also has abundant wildlife to include deer! Pole barn is 36 X 84 and has 1152 sqft enclosed with concrete floor, power, and water available and has been roughed in for walls. This would make a fantastic horse property. Five minutes from Farley and 15 minutes to Southeast Medical. Make your appointment today as this one is sure to go fast!