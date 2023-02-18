Rolling hill sides of green, Pecan trees, Horses and livestock surround this Home sitting in the middle of tranquility. This 16 acre Country estate in Haleburg, Al boasts of 2316 sq ft w 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths & a spacious office in the master suite. The Vaulted Ceiling & Faux Antique facade on the gas fireplace create a large room effect that is cozy & perfect for entertaining. Dark stain on the wood kitchen cabinets match beautifully w the Teak flooring and Stainless Steel appliances. The Master Suite includes 2 closets, an 8x4 Ceramic tile shower w 2 heads, Double Vanity, Separate Water closet AND an Office for work or storage. 2 Full Baths & 3 Bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home for Privacy. All rooms are truly spacious & have Teak wood floors. The 16 acre estate includes a Pond, 24x36 enclosed metal shop w 2 roll up doors & 24x30 open bays/shelter & a 12x18 Storage building w shelving. Deep well & county water available. This is a perfect Location for horses to roam & the Buyer to relax. 1215 Old Columbia Hwy is surrounded by large parcels w homes or livestock & trees. Immaculate Home & a Lovely Private setting. This home has it All!