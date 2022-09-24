4 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $395,000

Country Estate in the Haleburg Community!! 2316 sq ft home built in 2016. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and office. Open floor plan. Large rooms. Gigantic 8x4 ceramic shower in the master bath. Teak and ceramic floors throughout. Screened porch for enjoying the sunset. 24x36 enclosed shop. 24x30 shelter. 12x18 storage building. Deep well and county water. All of this on 16 acres with a pond. Must SEE!!!