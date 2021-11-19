4 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $674,000

Country living at it's best in Headland School zone!! Immaculate 4 BR, 3.5 Bath with open floor plan, split bedrooms, bonus room, granite, hardwood floors, fireplace, alarm & much more. Step outside to the pool, outdoor living area, pond a& stunning views of the open pasture that's fenced & cross-fenced into 5 different areas. At the back of property you have a 798 sf apartment that can be rented or a man cave. Park any equipment under the multi-stall barn with storage area. Must see property!!!