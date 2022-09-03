 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $169,900

This new construction home in Cottonwood qualifies for USDA 100% financing program! This home will feature vinyl exterior, vinyl plank flooring in the main areas, carpet in the bedrooms, formica countertops, and black appliances (refrigerator not included). Great open floor plan layout with a spacious master bedroom and walk in laundry room! Builder will pay up to $5,000 in closing cost and prepaids!

