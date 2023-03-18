NEW FLOOR PLAN!!!! Looking for country living close to Dothan? Look no further than this beautiful new construction built by C Enterprises! Features of this home include, 30-year architectural roof, 2.5 ton AC Unit, stainless appliances including fridge, granite countertops, single car garage with metal attic pulldown ladder, large walk in master closet, vinyl plank floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms, cathedral ceiling in living area, trey ceiling in master, and a covered front/back porch.