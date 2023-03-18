NEW FLOOR PLAN!!!! Looking for country living close to Dothan? Look no further than this beautiful new construction built by C Enterprises! Features of this home include, 30-year architectural roof, 2.5 ton AC Unit, stainless appliances including fridge, granite countertops, single car garage with metal attic pulldown ladder, large walk in master closet, vinyl plank floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms, cathedral ceiling in living area, trey ceiling in master, and a covered front/back porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Phil Paramore, who for many years served as a sports columnist for the Dothan Eagle and was a longtime local sports radio call-in host, passed…
A Dothan homebuilder and his office manager are charged with multiple counts of fraud following a year-long fraud investigation conducted by t…
Ariton’s baseball program will finish the rest of the season with a new head coach.
Headland scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 walk-off win over Enterprise on Saturday in high school baseball action at Hea…