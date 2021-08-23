 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $249,900

Beautiful all-brick Spanish style home w/ inviting inner courtyard and attractive wrought iron elements! Naturally lit open floor plan with sun filled den / sitting area. 4 Bed, 3 Bath on 4 +/- acres with back 2 acres completely fenced...bring the horses! Extra acreage (17) available to purchase--adjacent to property...MLS# 182768

