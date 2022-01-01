You don't want to miss this stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION CRAFTSMAN HOME. Fall in love with all the thoughtful details throughout this 4BR 2BA open floorplan. Relax in the LARGE FAMILY ROOM with TREY CEILING with LVP. You will love the gorgeous KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS with a large ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR perfect for entertaining. The primary suite features a SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE VANITIES AND CUSTOM WALK IN SHOWER. Conveniently located near ACOM & Farley. Projected Closing 5/22
4 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $244,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Jarrod Sims graduated from Cottondale High School in 2008 and moved from his native Jackson County in 2015 to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.
- Updated
Police found seven homemade pipe bombs inside a Dothan man’s house while investigating the burglaries of several storage units.
- Updated
After seeing Rehobeth’s offense come out with an early spurt in Tuesday’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic game, Ashford changed its defensive sc…
- Updated
Due to the recently-upgraded high transmission rate of COVID-19 in Houston County by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Southeast Health…
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
Dale County is one of the hottest teams coming into the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, which begins Monday at the Dothan Civic Center.
- Updated
Over $18,000 has been raised for family members of an Ariton woman killed in a car wreck just before Christmas in Enterprise.
- Updated
Headland saw its 16-point halftime lead dwindle to four midway through the final quarter before holding off rival Abbeville 64-57 Monday in th…
- Updated
A founder for a soldier support group wants a spot on the Houston County Commission to represent the residents of District 3.
- Updated
Police say a man wanted a refund for his purchase at the Ozark McDonald’s and pulled a gun on an employee to get it on Dec. 18.