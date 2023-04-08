Looking for a new home? You found it! Newer constructed energy efficient 4-bedroom 2 bath corner lot. This split floor plan home offers vaulted living room, trey ceilings in the master bedroom, granite counter tops, large kitchen island and new stainless-steel appliances. If you are tired of climbing stairs, then this home is for you. This open concept home is all on one level with a walk-in shower for easy access. Conveniently located to Southeast, Farley, ACOM and GP. Call and make your appointment today!