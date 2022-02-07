 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $110,000

Awesome 4 bedroom, one and a half bath home on a corner lot. Original hardwood floors in the bedrooms and plush carpet in the living room and hallways. The HVAC was updated 4 years ago. There are 2 driveways for parking, one to the back entrance of the house and one for the front entrance. You must see this home, schedule your personal viewing today! Call Kevena 334-475-5567

