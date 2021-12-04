4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $215,000

This home features a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, walk in shower, 4th bedroom is currently used as an office, waterproof vinyl plank flooring with tile in wet areas, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, lots of kitchen cabinets, walk in closets, large laundry room, 2 car garage, covered patio, fenced back yard. Conveniently located within 5 minutes of Cairns Field. Call and make your appointment to see this beautiful home today!