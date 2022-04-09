4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $293,699

**PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION**The Allagash plan is a handicap accessible design.A covered porch leads directly into the cozy foyer, which opens to the kitchen, dining & great room.The laundry room is accessible for the garage. It is also located near the front of the house for convenience. The master retreat is located in the back of the house for complete privacy. Featuring a large walk-in closet, double-vanity and Vinyl luxury floor tile, the master creates a luxurious escape. Lot 11, Allagash plan