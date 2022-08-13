 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $293,699

4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $293,699

The "Allagash" floor plan is a handicap accessible design and includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A covered porch leads directly into the cozy foyer, which opens to the kitchen, dining and great room. This functional floor plan offers a seamless flow for entertaining or every day life. The laundry room is accessible for the garage, making it a breeze to keep the house clean. It is also located near the front of the house for convenience. The master retreat is located in the back of the house for complete privacy. Featuring a large walk-in closet, double-vanity and Vinyl luxury floor tile, the master creates a luxurious escape. The other three bedrooms complete the opposite side of the house and share a centrally located bathroom. Lot 8, phase 1

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert