Welcome to this adorable four bedroom, two bath house nestled on a charming large corner lot! Open the front door and walk right into an open concept common area with laminate floors throughout the house. Conveniently located near parks, schools, and shopping centers this home offers the best of both worlds-a peaceful haven and easy access to all the amenities you desire. Large backyard is a blank canvas but also includes a large storage building/workshop. Don't miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $164,900
