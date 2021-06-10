4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $165,000

This home has plenty of space for your growing family. As you enter into the front door, you can enjoy family time in the den with the wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs including the master. Downstairs is being utilized as an extra den/playroom. However, it could be a large 4 bedroom with plenty of closet space. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the back patio with the privacy of the fenced in back yard. View More