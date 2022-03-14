 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $165,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $165,500

Brick home on two lots that's fully fenced. New roof, new quartz countertops, new appliances. Master bathroom has updates along with an updated walk-in master closet. Tons on storage space and more updates to see!

