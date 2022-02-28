 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $174,900

Come take a tour of this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, conveniently located to all the restaurants and shops on 231 and the Ross Clark Circle. This home features new vinyl plank in the common areas with insulation underneath, new light fixtures, new subway tile, new paint, new island, new moisture barrier, and some new windows. The back yard features rose bush and lemon trees.

