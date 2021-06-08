 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $191,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $191,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $191,900

Tri-level home includes home warranty & monthly payments considerably less than rent. Why rent when you can OWN? Well maintained & spacious home with tons of charm & personality just waiting for a new owner. Home sets in between a welcoming front yard with a walkway leading to the stairs of the front porch & a partially shaded, totally fenced-in backyard (.51 acres). Many extra featured in this home: a downstairs bedroom & bath with laundry. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert