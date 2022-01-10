4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,500

Very updated home in Stonebridge, Updates include kit, windows, baths, Granite in kitchen and baths. Newer roof. 4th BR has been converted to awesome huge laundry room w/pull down ironing bd, but still nice 4th BR, Hall bath has whirlpool tub. Mas Bath has walkin shower, Door to bath has been widened for handicap accessible. Lg storage added on back for lawn equip. cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms are custom. Newer carpet.