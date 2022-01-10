 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,500

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,500

Very updated home in Stonebridge, Updates include kit, windows, baths, Granite in kitchen and baths. Newer roof. 4th BR has been converted to awesome huge laundry room w/pull down ironing bd, but still nice 4th BR, Hall bath has whirlpool tub. Mas Bath has walkin shower, Door to bath has been widened for handicap accessible. Lg storage added on back for lawn equip. cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms are custom. Newer carpet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert