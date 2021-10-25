 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $199,000

Located in the Heart of the Garden District on a corner lot that needs your personal touch! 4/3 with tons of room for a growing family. Hardwood floors underneath all carpet except 2 bedrooms and hallway to back addition. Make this your dream home today!

