4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $205,344

EVERYONE knows Appian Way doesn't last long! Beautiful & Unique entrance for this 4/2 in Brentwood. Lots of light in the kitchen with plantation shutters. Laundry room is located conveniently off of the kitchen. House is on a slab with a wonderful addition which has a split unit & on a crawl space. This large room could be used for a second living area, sunroom, kids play area. Master has awesome deep walk in closet, large shower and seperated from the bedrooms on the front of the home.