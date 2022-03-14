 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $209,620

You'll FLIP over the possibilities of beautiful home in Holly Springs Subdivision! This 4 Bedroom/2 Bath ranch style home sits on a spacious corner lot Freshly painted kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, new carpet in all rooms, pre-engineered wood and tile throughout the rest of home, closed in sunroom, chain linked fenced in backyard, and more. A Definite Must See!

