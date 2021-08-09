 Skip to main content
  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $210,000

4 Bed 3 Bath Home! Family room w/ fireplace overlooks kitchen w/ breakfast area and door that leads to private patio & spacious yard. New Orleans themed Balcony on the front of the home is accessible from 2 bedrooms. Formal living room, formal dining, large laundry & storage, attached rear two car garage. Fenced back yard. This one won't last Long

