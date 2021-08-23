 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $216,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $216,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $216,000

BRENTWOOD BEAUTY WITH ALL THE SPACE YOU COULD EVER NEED! Could you use 4 Bedrooms, Grandroom, Dining Room & a Bonus Room? New Laminate Flooring in Living Areas - New Kitchen to Include Cabinets & Countertops - New H/AC in 2018 - New Dimensional 30 Year Roof in 2021 - Large Deck Overlooks Beautiful Wooded Corner Lot - TOUR PHOTOS TO APPRECIATE THE "LIVABILITY" OFTHIS S-P-A-C-I-O-U-S HOME WITH OVER 2800 SQ. FT.

