Stately updated all-brick 4bed/3 bath Garden District home for less than $75/sqft!! 3003 Sqft with uprades everywhere! New roof 2 years ago, new windows 5 years ago, new fixtures, ceiling fans, shiplap, and front door. Upgraded kitchen with granite and large sink. Open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout. Remodeled ensuite bathroom with large tub. Large family room with two large storage rooms. Computer room. Large pantry. Large landscaped fenced-in yard with Azaleas. 2 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $218,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Jarrod Sims graduated from Cottondale High School in 2008 and moved from his native Jackson County in 2015 to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.
- Updated
Police found seven homemade pipe bombs inside a Dothan man’s house while investigating the burglaries of several storage units.
- Updated
The ball is rolling on several major city projects that will begin to take shape in 2022.
- Updated
After seeing Rehobeth’s offense come out with an early spurt in Tuesday’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic game, Ashford changed its defensive sc…
- Updated
A founder for a soldier support group wants a spot on the Houston County Commission to represent the residents of District 3.
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
Over $18,000 has been raised for family members of an Ariton woman killed in a car wreck just before Christmas in Enterprise.
- Updated
Police say a man wanted a refund for his purchase at the Ozark McDonald’s and pulled a gun on an employee to get it on Dec. 18.
- Updated
The official name of the tournament is the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
- Updated
With Providence Christian hanging in there, Headland’s Kell Brown took things into his own hands during a 62-44 Rams victory Wednesday in the …