4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $220,000

This gorgeous home had a major renovation in 2020 to include HVAC, roof, windows, flooring, paint, and so much more! You get an open concept, split floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with 2 master suites! Nice wood fenced in yard. This home has a Dothan address but is in Rehobeth school district and is in a USDA eligible area. This one is a must see for your buyer! This charming home can't be beat!