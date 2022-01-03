 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $220,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $220,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $220,000

This gorgeous home had a major renovation in 2020 to include HVAC, roof, windows, flooring, paint, and so much more! You get an open concept, split floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with 2 master suites! Nice wood fenced in yard. This home has a Dothan address but is in Rehobeth school district and is in a USDA eligible area. This one is a must see for your buyer! This charming home can't be beat!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local lands role in boxing movie
Local

Local lands role in boxing movie

  • Updated

Jarrod Sims graduated from Cottondale High School in 2008 and moved from his native Jackson County in 2015 to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert