4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $229,000

Beautiful corner lot in prime Garden District location, freshly painted inside and out. New large deck and privacy fence. Wonderful huge master suite w/lg walk-in closet. 2AC units approx 1-2 yrs old. Roof is 1-2 yrs old. Great floor plan. Beautiful hardwood in living/dining, fireplace in living room, lg eat-in breakfast with great outdoors entertaining area off kitchen. Move in ready. New carpet throughout, Fireplace is capped off at top.

