4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,000

Home sweet home! Move in ready 4 bed 3 bath approx 2063 SF home with MIL suite conveniently located on the north side of Dothan. Home has new roof (2019), large storage building with lien-to (new roof 2021) Fresh paint throughout, newly remodeled master bath w/cedar linen closet! Fenced in backyard w/pecan tree. Stainless steel appliances. Home has spacious screened-in back porch and attached 2 car carport.

