4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,900

Located in NW Dothan on a large corner lot! A 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with 2,928 square feet! Fantastic great room with vaulted ceiling, brick floors and new vinyl plank floors and a wood burning fireplace! Great floor plan, fireplace in master suite, also. Outside large concrete driveway, a huge patio for entertaining with decorative brick fencing, a fenced back yard area, and a 20'x20' detached shop. Bring your offers!