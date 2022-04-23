4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $239,990

Better than new! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, huge lot, & PRIME location! It is totally move in ready! Beautiful LVP flooring, fireplace, tray ceilings, custom paint colors, & upgraded lighting package make this house a place to call home for years to come! Close to all of the conveniences of Dothan, yet peace & quiet on almost an entire acre! Lot is completely privacy fenced so bring all your toys & fur babies! Also, the large backyard would make the perfect retreat for a POOL! The well appointed floor plan provides privacy for the master suite! And the kitchen is a chef's dream- all stainless appliances, large island & great pantry! Such a great home for entertaining, just in time for SUMMER! Garage, security system, TOO MUCH TO LIST!