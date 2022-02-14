 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $249,995

Welcome home to your new paradise! This two story beauty offers 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, vaulted ceilings, large master suite downstairs, updated kitchen and bath, granite, new gas fireplace and backs up to a 2 acre park that offers secluded views & a great private feel. Most recent updates to include new roof 2/19, appliances 2019, new paint downstairs to include the ceilings & freshly painted gutters and trim. This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy life. Call today for your private tour.

