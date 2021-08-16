4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $249,999

Peaceful hidden oasis in the heart Dothan. You'll never want to leave your backyard. A privacy fence surrounds this tranquil garden with fountains, coy ponds, arbors, pergolas, and sitting areas. This 4 bed/2.5 bath has hardwood floors, 2-car garage, 2-car detached garage with power, storage room with power, deck, gazebo style deck, etc. Kitchen has been updated, large laundry/mud room, breakfast room with tonus of natural light, dining room, fireplace, inviting large foyer, 1/2 bath for guests.