4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $250,000

Convenient to shopping, attractions & much more, this sprawling home features 4-bedrooms & 3-bathrooms. The open concept features a large family room adjacent to the kitchen, sunroom which overlooks the spacious private backyard (1.41 acres), formal dining room and formal living room. Two bedrooms have a Jack-n-Jill bath and one bedroom with attached bath. Private master bedroom with large bathroom and two closets are featured on east side of home. Flex space downstairs. Home is sold AS IS.